Jun 12 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The World In Words

Since I was very small

I knew where to find the world.

And I fell in love.

4 thoughts on “The World In Words

  1. Debra says:
    June 12, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Oh me, too, Colleen! And I’m glad I grew up in a time when there weren’t nearly as many distractions. I just loved my big piles of books, often encyclopedias, and poring over them, fascinated with the information! I love your drawing!

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    June 12, 2017 at 5:43 am

    ah, books are magic

    Reply
  3. Priceless Joy says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Oh yes! Absolutely!

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:55 am

    🙂

    Reply

