Educated Guess

I have no where to go,
But where I’m going.
And I guess,
I’ll be there soon enough
No matter how long it takes.
That’s a safe bet.
Pretty safe 😉
Love it
Thank you! 🙂
May your journey be a safe, happy, and healthy one.
Thank you Peter! I’ve been pretty blessed with traveling companions, here and else where. 🙂
enjoy the journey
It’s an interesting one Beth 🙂
The older I get the longer it takes! 😃 Enjoy