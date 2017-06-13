Jun 13 2017
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Educated Guess

I have no where to go,

But where I’m going.

And I guess,

I’ll be there soon enough

No matter how long it takes.

9 thoughts on “Educated Guess

  1. Marissa Bergen says:
    June 13, 2017 at 12:18 am

    That’s a safe bet.

    Reply
  2. Beauty💅💋 & being a mommy 👶 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Love it

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    June 13, 2017 at 2:22 am

    May your journey be a safe, happy, and healthy one.

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    June 13, 2017 at 4:45 am

    enjoy the journey

    Reply
  5. Patty B says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:54 am

    The older I get the longer it takes! 😃 Enjoy

    Reply

