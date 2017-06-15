Some days
I just want to smack some people in the back of the head
With love.
Yes
I mean love.
Not rocks.
Love.
‘Cause they really need it.
I am with you. Love bombs all the way.
You’re a good shot, Colleen. You might consider aiming a bit lower. Aim for the heart. it’s particularly susceptible to love.
