Jun 15 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Not Rocks

Some days

I just want to smack some people in the back of the head

With love.

Yes

I mean love.

Not rocks.

Love.

‘Cause they really need it.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “Not Rocks

  1. Ali Grimshaw says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I am with you. Love bombs all the way.

    Reply
  2. russtowne says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:52 am

    You’re a good shot, Colleen. You might consider aiming a bit lower. Aim for the heart. it’s particularly susceptible to love.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: