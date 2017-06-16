Do not mistake my kindness-
For naivety.
Do not think my forgiveness-
Leads to my forgetting.
Do not think my mistakes-
Are for your gain.
Do not believe when I am gullible-
That I can not become wiser.
Do not trip me-
And think I will remain down.
Do not believe my reticence
Is cowardice.
Do not take my silence-
As believing.
Do not underestimate my intelligence-
Because of my need to question and ponder.
Do not think you have won-
Because you have landed a punch.
Do not think you have any power-
Due to any of my own failings.
Do not take from me-
And think you own my charity.
Do not mistake my anger-
For hate.
Do not think your lack of faith in me-
Is any indication of my ability.
Do not think your opinion-
Is my rule.
Do not presume true-
Whatever you think of me.
Beautifully said Colleen. ❤
Diana xo
Sad failings of the human psyche, the umptions! Presumption, assumption, misassumption, not having the gumption.
A great statement on center assertiveness standing in the human condition. Really like this one. 🙂
I like this. It seems to be a declaration of self. It took me until my 50’s to traly find myself and now I am almost 68 and I am still finding more of me all the time.