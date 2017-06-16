Jun 16 2017
Do Not Believe

Do not mistake my kindness-

For naivety.

Do not think my forgiveness-

Leads to my forgetting.

Do not think my mistakes-

Are for your gain.

Do not believe when I am gullible-

That I can not become wiser.

Do not trip me-

And think I will remain down.

Do not believe my reticence

Is cowardice.

Do not take my silence-

As believing.

Do not underestimate my intelligence-

Because of my need to question and ponder.

Do not think you have won-

Because you have landed a punch.

Do not think you have any power-

Due to any of my own failings.

Do not take from me-

And think you own my charity.

Do not mistake my anger-

For hate.

Do not think your lack of faith in me-

Is any indication of my ability.

Do not think your opinion-

Is my rule.

Do not presume true-

Whatever you think of me.

 

  1. dianasschwenk says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Beautifully said Colleen. ❤
    Diana xo

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Sad failings of the human psyche, the umptions! Presumption, assumption, misassumption, not having the gumption.

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:49 am

    A great statement on center assertiveness standing in the human condition. Really like this one. 🙂

  4. bonniemarash says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I like this. It seems to be a declaration of self. It took me until my 50’s to traly find myself and now I am almost 68 and I am still finding more of me all the time.

