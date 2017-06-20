Jun 20 2017
15 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Truth Of It

I know that loving someone

Means

Acknowledging their truths.

The ugly truths.

The exquisite truths.

The whole truths.

And

That

Is the truth of love.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , ,

15 thoughts on “The Truth Of It

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    ❤ 🙂

    Reply
  2. http://www.salpa58.wordpress.com says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Excellent poem. It’s too bad that some don’t learn this until they lose their true love.

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    …and the love of truth! 😍

    Reply
  4. ivors20 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Loved my someone for life, she die. Loved someone for three years, she didn’t love me anymore. Loved someone for six months, she said I wasn’t the right man. That’s the truth of it.

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      June 20, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      I’m sorry for you loss Ivors20. But I’m glad you had her. And the ones that followed, sounds like they were only temporary truths for your life. I hope you are well. 🙂

      Reply
  5. Priceless Joy says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    That’s so true! 🙂

    Reply
  6. Infinite Living says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Absolutely well said!

    Reply
  7. goldenbrodie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    A truth of true love.

    Reply
  8. Debra says:
    June 20, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Certainly true! And I hope my loved ones remember that about me! We are all flawed, but I’m glad my loved ones are patient and accepting of me!

    Reply
  9. ksbeth says:
    June 20, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    yes, it’s the truth of love.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: