I know that loving someone
Means
Acknowledging their truths.
The ugly truths.
The exquisite truths.
The whole truths.
And
That
Is the truth of love.
❤ 🙂
😀
Excellent poem. It’s too bad that some don’t learn this until they lose their true love.
Thank you Salpa58. And that sadness is hard to see.
…and the love of truth! 😍
AMEN!
Loved my someone for life, she die. Loved someone for three years, she didn’t love me anymore. Loved someone for six months, she said I wasn’t the right man. That’s the truth of it.
I’m sorry for you loss Ivors20. But I’m glad you had her. And the ones that followed, sounds like they were only temporary truths for your life. I hope you are well. 🙂
That’s so true! 🙂
Ha! Our truth!!! 🙂
Absolutely well said!
Thank you Infinite Living!!!! 🙂
A truth of true love.
Certainly true! And I hope my loved ones remember that about me! We are all flawed, but I’m glad my loved ones are patient and accepting of me!
yes, it’s the truth of love.
