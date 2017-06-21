Sometimes I float.
Sometimes I paddle.
Oft times I’m adrift.
While other times I’m securely anchored.
But as long as I’m afloat
It’s glorious.
this took away my heart……beautiful:)
Yup! Sink or swim is the choice. Like the boat!
