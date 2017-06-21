Jun 21 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Oft Times I’m Adrift

Sometimes I float.

Sometimes I paddle.

Oft times I’m adrift.

While other times I’m securely anchored.

But as long as I’m afloat

It’s glorious.

2 thoughts on “Oft Times I’m Adrift

  1. divyanshwasthi says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:47 am

    this took away my heart……beautiful:)

    Reply
  2. rugby843 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Yup! Sink or swim is the choice. Like the boat!

    Reply

