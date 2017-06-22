Jun 22 2017
Life Chatter

Peripheral Vision

Just because you don’t see me looking

Doesn’t mean I don’t see.

I see

Even when I avoid looking.

 

  1. Ann Koplow says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I see, Colleen. ❤

  2. ksbeth says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

    absolutely dead on true.

  3. lostlatetwenties says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I have seen. ❤

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:11 am

    🙂

  5. Leide Jacob says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    This is love❤️

  6. ivors20 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    I’m not looking

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    I see that you’ve lost weight!

  8. Peripheral Vision – Sharon Dear says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    […] Source: Peripheral Vision […]

