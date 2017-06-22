Just because you don’t see me looking
Doesn’t mean I don’t see.
I see
Even when I avoid looking.
I see, Colleen. ❤
Thank you for your vision Ann. ❤
absolutely dead on true.
I like being right on occasion. 🙂
I have seen. ❤
….way too much sometimes! 🙂
🙂
😀
This is love❤️
Thank you. I like love. 🙂
I’m not looking
😀
I see that you’ve lost weight!
It’s a delusional drawing on my part Peter. 😉
You are what you draw and you draw what you are Colleen. I see that you’ve lost weight!
[…] Source: Peripheral Vision […]
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
I see, Colleen. ❤
Thank you for your vision Ann. ❤
absolutely dead on true.
I like being right on occasion. 🙂
I have seen. ❤
….way too much sometimes! 🙂
🙂
😀
This is love❤️
Thank you. I like love. 🙂
I’m not looking
😀
I see that you’ve lost weight!
It’s a delusional drawing on my part Peter. 😉
You are what you draw and you draw what you are Colleen. I see that you’ve lost weight!
[…] Source: Peripheral Vision […]