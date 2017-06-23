My daughter sent me a text
Telling me something
She told someone
About me.
It said
“I told him my mom doesn’t hate anyone”.
That
Made me feel like I was doing something right.
It’s when your kids talk about you
That you can hear
The echoes of your life’s values and behaviors.
So true and what a wonderful thing for your child to say about you!
that is a statement to be treasured. he sees you as the generous and compassionate soul that you are.
Bravo Mom! Well done 🙂
Oh, I deeply get you. Yes.
That comment is so simple, but beautiful. You must be raising a great child.
I don’t have children but this is beautiful.
Well let’s clarify…it depends on what your kids are saying! Ha, ha!
Kindness echoes
I especially love the last three lines. Congratulations on raising children who respect and appreciate your values and share them with others.
Mine are a bit tongue tied I think but sometimes I see a bit of me in what they do. I’ll have to be happy with that for now.
Go you.
❤