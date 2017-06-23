Jun 23 2017
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Echoes Of Your Life

My daughter sent me a text

Telling me something

She told someone

About me.

It said

“I told him my mom doesn’t hate anyone”.

That

Made me feel like I was doing something right.

It’s when your kids talk about you

That you can hear

The echoes of your life’s values and behaviors.

11 thoughts on “The Echoes Of Your Life

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:01 am

    So true and what a wonderful thing for your child to say about you!

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:01 am

    that is a statement to be treasured. he sees you as the generous and compassionate soul that you are.

    Reply
  3. therobinsnest2017 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Bravo Mom! Well done 🙂

    Reply
  4. goldenbrodie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Oh, I deeply get you. Yes.

    Reply
  5. Patrick Dykie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:09 am

    That comment is so simple, but beautiful. You must be raising a great child.

    Reply
  6. 1jaded1 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I don’t have children but this is beautiful.

    Reply
  7. Marissa Bergen says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Well let’s clarify…it depends on what your kids are saying! Ha, ha!

    Reply
  8. ivors20 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Kindness echoes

    Reply
  9. russtowne says:
    June 23, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I especially love the last three lines. Congratulations on raising children who respect and appreciate your values and share them with others.

    Reply
  10. tric says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Mine are a bit tongue tied I think but sometimes I see a bit of me in what they do. I’ll have to be happy with that for now.
    Go you.

    Reply
  11. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 23, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Reply

