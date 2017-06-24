I’m not opposed to fancy.
It looks quite intriguing to me,
On others.
I’ve discovered
That the more I try to fancy up
The more frustrated I am in life.
So
I am-
Plain and simple
(Does not mean dull or without thought.)
No frills
(Means the substance is all it needs to be.)
Uncomplicated
(Just straight forward.)
When the world wants embellishment
I am lost.
Fancy and me
Can be friends.
But that’s all.
And we are both okay with that.
Lovely thoughts. Who needs fancy? 🙂
I agree, fancy for me is changing my earnings from one of my 3 usual pairs. 🙂
Same here. 🙂
i am all about simple and true.