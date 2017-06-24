I’m not opposed to fancy.

It looks quite intriguing to me,

On others.

I’ve discovered

That the more I try to fancy up

The more frustrated I am in life.

So

I am-

Plain and simple

(Does not mean dull or without thought.)

No frills

(Means the substance is all it needs to be.)

Uncomplicated

(Just straight forward.)

When the world wants embellishment

I am lost.

Fancy and me

Can be friends.

But that’s all.

And we are both okay with that.