Jun 24 2017
Fancy Up

I’m not opposed to fancy.

It looks quite intriguing to me,

On others.

I’ve discovered

That the more I try to fancy up

The more frustrated I am in life.

So

I am-

Plain and simple

(Does not mean dull or without thought.)

No frills

(Means the substance is all it needs to be.)

Uncomplicated

(Just straight forward.)

When the world wants embellishment

I am lost.

Fancy and me

Can be friends.

But that’s all.

And we are both okay with that.

4 thoughts on “Fancy Up

  1. House of Heart says:
    June 24, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Lovely thoughts. Who needs fancy? 🙂

    Reply
  2. Kathy says:
    June 24, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I agree, fancy for me is changing my earnings from one of my 3 usual pairs. 🙂

    Reply
  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    June 24, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Same here. 🙂

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    June 24, 2017 at 11:26 am

    i am all about simple and true.

    Reply

