I Am The Tree

I was the seed. Planted by purpose or design or reason.
Once planted it took some time to burst out of the shell.
I was the determination to exist.
Once out of the shell it took time to sprout.
I was the energy to unfurl.
Once sprouted it took a tremendous amount of time to reach the surface.
I was the tenacity to reach.
Once upon the surface it seemed often times hard work to grow.
I was both fear and pluck.
Once growing commenced it sometimes happened without conscious thought.
I was both aware and unaware.
Once at the age of strength and youthfulness,I found it to be fleeting.
I was briefly panicked and resentful of the loss.
Once youth passed into maturity
I was eagerness anew, to grow some more, adding layers.
Once the core and the bark of me showed scarring and decay
I was character in the making.
Once I reached the sky beyond the limits
I was wisdom.
Once I was wisdom
I was at the beginning of my purpose, design, or reason.
Beautiful Colleen, thank you for sharing it here! ♡
Diana xo