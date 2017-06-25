Jun 25 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Am The Tree

I was the seed.  Planted by purpose or design or reason.

Once planted it took some time to burst out of the shell.

I was the determination to exist.

Once out of the shell it took time to sprout.

I was the energy to unfurl.

Once sprouted it took a tremendous amount of time to reach the surface.

I was the tenacity to reach.

Once upon the surface it seemed often times hard work to grow.

I was both fear and pluck.

Once growing commenced it sometimes happened without conscious thought.

I was both aware and unaware.

Once at the age of strength and youthfulness,I found it to be fleeting.

I was briefly panicked and resentful of the loss.

Once youth passed into maturity

I was eagerness anew, to grow some more, adding layers.

Once the core and the bark of me showed scarring and decay

I was character in the making.

Once I reached the sky beyond the limits

I was wisdom.

Once I was wisdom

I was at the beginning of my purpose, design, or reason.

 

One thought on "I Am The Tree

  1. dianasschwenk says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Beautiful Colleen, thank you for sharing it here! ♡
    Diana xo

    Reply

