Jun 29 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Hawk Above

I sat in the little silver bleachers looking at the empty blue tennis courts.

For a summer day, I couldn’t ask for more.

The breeze is so cool on the back of my neck it sends a little shiver through me.  But the sun is bright enough I have to wear my sunglasses.

The playground is off somewhere behind me.  I can hear the creak of the chains of the swings.  And children’s noises.

I see a runner.  A girl.  With a red t-shirt and black leggings.

I see car after car coming in.  People meeting up to walk together.  To sit around the pond.

I marvel at the differences between people wearing the bare minimum, and others wearing hooded sweatshirts and long pants, with the sleeves of their hoodies pulled over their hands.

I ate my salad.

Content.

Happy.  That in the middle of what the world might see as an average day, I find enjoyment in the ordinary.  I feel the softness of the cool air and the warmth of the sun.  I see people and have no fear of them.  The clouds are so heavy and white, tinted by grey depth.

Then, I see a hawk flying above me.  And I am briefly jealous of his view and his flight.

Then, I refocus on my own view.

That hawk, doesn’t have the pleasure of watching himself soar.

Or the treasure of my moment.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “The Hawk Above

  1. ivors20 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Love your drawing Colleen, as young one’s say today, cool, and I found your words “cool” and refreshing. Ivor.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: