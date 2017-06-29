The Hawk Above

I sat in the little silver bleachers looking at the empty blue tennis courts.
For a summer day, I couldn’t ask for more.
The breeze is so cool on the back of my neck it sends a little shiver through me. But the sun is bright enough I have to wear my sunglasses.
The playground is off somewhere behind me. I can hear the creak of the chains of the swings. And children’s noises.
I see a runner. A girl. With a red t-shirt and black leggings.
I see car after car coming in. People meeting up to walk together. To sit around the pond.
I marvel at the differences between people wearing the bare minimum, and others wearing hooded sweatshirts and long pants, with the sleeves of their hoodies pulled over their hands.
I ate my salad.
Content.
Happy. That in the middle of what the world might see as an average day, I find enjoyment in the ordinary. I feel the softness of the cool air and the warmth of the sun. I see people and have no fear of them. The clouds are so heavy and white, tinted by grey depth.
Then, I see a hawk flying above me. And I am briefly jealous of his view and his flight.
Then, I refocus on my own view.
That hawk, doesn’t have the pleasure of watching himself soar.
Or the treasure of my moment.
Love your drawing Colleen, as young one’s say today, cool, and I found your words “cool” and refreshing. Ivor.