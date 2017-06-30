Sometimes
All I can do
Is think.
So I do.
It’s truly a gift.
Everyone needs a good bit of thinking time! Sometimes hard to find these days, though. 🙂
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Everyone needs a good bit of thinking time! Sometimes hard to find these days, though. 🙂