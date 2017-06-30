Jun 30 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

A Lot

Sometimes

All I can do

Is think.

So I do.

It’s truly a gift.

One thought on “A Lot

  1. Debra says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Everyone needs a good bit of thinking time! Sometimes hard to find these days, though. 🙂

    Reply

