Jul 01 2017
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Life, Just Laughed

Life,

I warned you.

Life,

Just laughed.

Life,

Didn’t count on me having such a great sense of humor.

Life,

I get it.

We’re in it together.

How about a high five on that?

5 thoughts on “Life, Just Laughed

  1. ivors20 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Your sense of humour always makes me smile.

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    July 1, 2017 at 9:18 am

    you always find the smile )

    Reply
  3. moonwatcher51 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 9:49 am

    And Life said-“now this is one to watch for..”

    Reply
  4. Victo Dolore says:
    July 1, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Perfect! 🙂

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 1, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Very clever and wonderful. Still 🙂 Happy 4th weekend my friend.

    Reply

