Life, Just Laughed

Life,
I warned you.
Just laughed.
Didn’t count on me having such a great sense of humor.
I get it.
We’re in it together.
How about a high five on that?
Your sense of humour always makes me smile.
you always find the smile )
And Life said-“now this is one to watch for..”
Perfect! 🙂
Very clever and wonderful. Still 🙂 Happy 4th weekend my friend.
