Jul 05 2017
Chatter Master

Fully There

There’s something cathartic or therapeutic or curative in taking a few seconds to create a getaway.

When you can’t get away.

I may appear to be working or paying attention,

Doing responsible stuff.

Chances are good I am mentally somewhere else.

Unless I am with you,

Then you can be sure I am fully there.

 

😉

 

 

And here, there’s no packing, unpacking, and cleanup.

7 thoughts on “Fully There

  1. ivors20 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Ahh, appearances can be deceiving, but you still write beautifully while you’re out there.

    Reply
  2. jmgoyder says:
    July 5, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I so wish you lived closer – you are such a tonic for me xxx

    Reply
  3. Aishwarya says:
    July 5, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I absolutely love the last two lines…I read them a few times over and smiles a bit more each time. There’s something very romantic in the way you’ve constructed those lines! 🙂 And here I say it one more time…
    Until I am with you
    Then you can be sure I am fully there 🙂

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 5, 2017 at 9:46 am

    ❤ I sense that with you. One of the things I love 'bout you. ❤

    Reply
  5. SuzieDoesHealthy says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Reblogged this on suziedoeshealthy and commented:
    Chatter Blog talks about “get aways”. I am there now at a real get away which is definitely cathartic depending on where you go.
    If you can’t go then do as Chatter Blog writes “go mentally somewhere” else.

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:22 am

    no matter where you may find yourself, you are only limited by your imagination –

    Reply
  7. House of Heart says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Love this Colleen. Sometimes it is hard not to drift away …it is essential , as long as we find our way back. 🙂

    Reply

