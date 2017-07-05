There’s something cathartic or therapeutic or curative in taking a few seconds to create a getaway.
When you can’t get away.
I may appear to be working or paying attention,
Doing responsible stuff.
Chances are good I am mentally somewhere else.
Unless I am with you,
Then you can be sure I am fully there.
😉
And here, there’s no packing, unpacking, and cleanup.
Ahh, appearances can be deceiving, but you still write beautifully while you’re out there.
I so wish you lived closer – you are such a tonic for me xxx
I absolutely love the last two lines…I read them a few times over and smiles a bit more each time. There’s something very romantic in the way you’ve constructed those lines! 🙂 And here I say it one more time…
Until I am with you
Then you can be sure I am fully there 🙂
❤ I sense that with you. One of the things I love 'bout you. ❤
Reblogged this on suziedoeshealthy and commented:
Chatter Blog talks about “get aways”. I am there now at a real get away which is definitely cathartic depending on where you go.
If you can’t go then do as Chatter Blog writes “go mentally somewhere” else.
no matter where you may find yourself, you are only limited by your imagination –
Love this Colleen. Sometimes it is hard not to drift away …it is essential , as long as we find our way back. 🙂