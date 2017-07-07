Sometimes
I pray in my head
For God to forgive me
For my stupid stupid thoughts.
Not sometimes-
Daily.
Not just daily-
Frequently,
Frequently every day.
But then,
I thank Him for the common sense He gave me,
To keep my mouth shut and not express 98% of those thoughts.
Wonderful of you to be so reticent, haha, what about that 2%. I’m afraid I’m mostly unabridged, as that’s my inherent character.
Well, that other 2% I think I’m expected to learn some self control on my own. I’m still learning!!! I appreciate unabridged in others. Most times!!!!! 😀
Haha. A-men. 98 is a bit extreme though. I have a sneaking suspicion that a larger portion of yours are worthwhile.
Wonderful image and words to go with it. Thank God! Always a message I need to hear.
You are super kind to think this about me Mark. I’m glad my words feel like a good message. That matters.
LOL! That is wisdom!
🙂 Or grace 😀
Yes, that too!
I was just thinking about this today….I, too, pray to God for the same….shared to all my followers.
I have to express this: I can’t believe you have stupid, stupid thoughts. I totally believe you have common sense.
🙂
and sometimes they just burst out of my mouth )
I often wonder if the world would be a better place if we all told the truth all the time. I know that lots of people would benefit from being told “You are an idiot.” No doubt I would end up with a bloody nose many times a day!