Jul 07 2017
By Chatter Master

98% Of Those Thoughts

Sometimes

I pray in my head

For God to forgive me

For my stupid stupid thoughts.

Not sometimes-

Daily.

Not just daily-

Frequently,

Frequently every day.

But then,

I thank Him for the common sense He gave me,

To keep my mouth shut and not express 98% of those thoughts.

12 thoughts on "98% Of Those Thoughts"

  1. ivors20 says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Wonderful of you to be so reticent, haha, what about that 2%. I’m afraid I’m mostly unabridged, as that’s my inherent character.

  2. Mark David Goodson says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Haha. A-men. 98 is a bit extreme though. I have a sneaking suspicion that a larger portion of yours are worthwhile.

    Wonderful image and words to go with it. Thank God! Always a message I need to hear.

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    July 7, 2017 at 8:42 am

    LOL! That is wisdom!

  4. Lifetime Chicago says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I was just thinking about this today….I, too, pray to God for the same….shared to all my followers.

  5. Ann Koplow says:
    July 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I have to express this: I can’t believe you have stupid, stupid thoughts. I totally believe you have common sense.

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:06 am

    🙂

  7. ksbeth says:
    July 7, 2017 at 10:32 am

    and sometimes they just burst out of my mouth )

  8. Peter's pondering says:
    July 7, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I often wonder if the world would be a better place if we all told the truth all the time. I know that lots of people would benefit from being told “You are an idiot.” No doubt I would end up with a bloody nose many times a day!

