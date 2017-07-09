Jul 09 2017
By Chatter Master

The Target

I find it interesting

That I don’t always see

a,

Or

the,

Target.

But I keep aiming.

Even when I don’t know what it is I’m going to hit/get/accomplish.

20 thoughts on “The Target

  1. Rohini says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Interesting

  2. writersretreatweb says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:37 am

    So accurate.

  3. writersretreatweb says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I have no clue what I want to achieve with my blog, but I’m still moving forward .

  4. Ann Koplow says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Your aim is true.

  5. ivors20 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:43 am

    First, take the blindfold off, to help you see. .

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 9, 2017 at 8:58 am

    🙂 faith 🙂

  7. noonespecial says:
    July 9, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Well, I normally know my targets. At least the next step in the direction. I started a new life. I want to meet my “prince charming”. I will not find him, while I´m sitting here in my room. So I will make vacations know. This is my next step. It´s not a promising step, I know, but it is at least a step. When I fail I have to start a new step. But without action, I never will get closer to my target.

  8. ksbeth says:
    July 9, 2017 at 10:28 am

    and we always arrive there in time, if we just stay pointed in that direction )

  9. moonwatcher51 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 11:32 am

    As long as you are not aiming over your head…go for it!

  10. wrivellaire says:
    July 9, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    :):):)

  11. russtowne says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    So long as you’re aiming forward and listening to the whispers of your heart, you’ll do fine, Colleen.

  12. Infinite Living says:
    July 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    On dart! I think I am with you in being this way but never thought of, or put it into words myself. I am thrilled to read this 🙂

