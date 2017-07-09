I find it interesting
That I don’t always see
a,
Or
the,
Target.
But I keep aiming.
Even when I don’t know what it is I’m going to hit/get/accomplish.
⬜️
⬜️
Advertisements
I find it interesting
That I don’t always see
a,
Or
the,
Target.
But I keep aiming.
Even when I don’t know what it is I’m going to hit/get/accomplish.
⬜️
⬜️
Interesting
Thank you Rohini.
So accurate.
🙂 Thank you.
I have no clue what I want to achieve with my blog, but I’m still moving forward .
There you go. 🙂 Just how I was too. (And often still am).
Your aim is true.
I feel like that arrow has been on a very long non ending flight. 😉
First, take the blindfold off, to help you see. .
Hahahahahah! Those are my glasses Ivor!!! 🙂
Well then, they’re too dark !!. Hahaha
🙂 faith 🙂
Amen. ❤
Well, I normally know my targets. At least the next step in the direction. I started a new life. I want to meet my “prince charming”. I will not find him, while I´m sitting here in my room. So I will make vacations know. This is my next step. It´s not a promising step, I know, but it is at least a step. When I fail I have to start a new step. But without action, I never will get closer to my target.
There you go. I will say I know to aim forward and not backwards. 😉
and we always arrive there in time, if we just stay pointed in that direction )
As long as you are not aiming over your head…go for it!
:):):)
So long as you’re aiming forward and listening to the whispers of your heart, you’ll do fine, Colleen.
On dart! I think I am with you in being this way but never thought of, or put it into words myself. I am thrilled to read this 🙂