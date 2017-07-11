Infused.
Extracting every bit of energy I can.
take it all in – beautiful, colleen –
A wonderful Drawing Colleen, I could so much see and feel the energy, with permission, I’ll print this off, frame it, and hang in my courtyard/verandah area, if that’s ok.
I’m honored Ivor. Of course you can! 🙂 Thank you.
So lovely! 🙂
Oh, I love that image. 🙂
Simple but very telling. Nice.
You always radiate all the colors of the rainbow – about time you collected some. Have a great day!!
You’ve got the touch, MBC. Perfectly invigorating. ❤
I love the illustration! Wonderful!
Love this. 🙂
