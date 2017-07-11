Jul 11 2017
Every Bit

Infused.

Extracting every bit of energy I can.

10 thoughts on “Every Bit

  1. ksbeth says:
    July 11, 2017 at 12:15 am

    take it all in – beautiful, colleen –

  2. ivors20 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 12:58 am

    A wonderful Drawing Colleen, I could so much see and feel the energy, with permission, I’ll print this off, frame it, and hang in my courtyard/verandah area, if that’s ok.

  3. Infinite Living says:
    July 11, 2017 at 1:01 am

    So lovely! 🙂

  4. Victo Dolore says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Oh, I love that image. 🙂

  5. jjinz says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Simple but very telling. Nice.
    Joy4younow.com

  6. GP Cox says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:26 am

    You always radiate all the colors of the rainbow – about time you collected some. Have a great day!!

  7. markbialczak says:
    July 11, 2017 at 7:31 am

    You’ve got the touch, MBC. Perfectly invigorating. ❤

  8. Priceless Joy says:
    July 11, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I love the illustration! Wonderful!

  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 11, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Love this. 🙂

