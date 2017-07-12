I am the conductor of my life.
I am the author.
Of my words and my lyrics.
And the composer of my music.
I dance within my rhythm.
Alone.
Or, with others,
Combining the passions of our creative energies.
I am the performer,
Of the creation of my life.
I will play the drama.
I will be hardy with my laugh.
My angst will be emphatic.
My joys will be celebrated.
Until the final bow.
And I will pray for my encore.
⚪️
🔘
I originally created this when I first began doodling. I was going to update the pictures.
But I love where I started.
