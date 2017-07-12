I am the conductor of my life.

I am the author.

Of my words and my lyrics.

And the composer of my music.

I dance within my rhythm.

Alone.

Or, with others,

Combining the passions of our creative energies.

I am the performer,

Of the creation of my life.

I will play the drama.

I will be hardy with my laugh.

My angst will be emphatic.

My joys will be celebrated.

Until the final bow.

And I will pray for my encore.

⚪️

🔘

I originally created this when I first began doodling. I was going to update the pictures.

But I love where I started.