Jul 13 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master

Anywhere

Don’t be surprised at what you find growing in the weeds.

You can grow anywhere.

4 thoughts on "Anywhere

  1. Infinite Living says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Wow! I am your fan truly 🙂

  2. ivors20 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Oh so poignantly said. And I’m still growing ♡

  3. notdonner says:
    July 13, 2017 at 1:44 am

    ah, this works for me on so many levels. very encouraging.

  4. Ocean Bream says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:13 am

    What a beautiful message, accompanied by the sweetest watercolour!

