The Rain On Your Feet

I’m wet
A little electrified
Energized and dampened.
From walking in the storms.
In other words, the weather
predicted no rain. So I wore
sandals and spent the day
with wet feet.
The simple truth of every day life.
Rain on your feet
Is not as glamorous as I make it sound.
Oh dear. It sounds like you flew by for a visit!
Right? 🙂 I can’t tell you the times husband and I have been in the rain ‘here’ and smiled to each other and said ‘it’s just like Ireland’. The rain doesn’t bother us. 🙂
Soaking wet feet in the rain, definitely a no no, hope you had a nice hot shower when you got home.
It wasn’t the wetness so much as I go in and out of people’s houses, and I sit there with wet feet and can’t do anything about it (I can dry my shoes off on their mats but I’m not going to ask them for something to take my sandals off and dry my feet with!!!) 😉
Haha, the plumber always a spare change of clothes and towels in the vehicle, for those unforseen yukky circumstances.
i kind of like being in the rain.
I don’t mind the rain either. 🙂 It’s the planning for a dry day, knowing I walk in and out of people’s houses, and my feet stay wet in my sandals while I’m sitting in people’s houses….. if that makes sense….
yes, that makes perfect sense. and a different experience, i think, from purposely setting off to enjoy the rain. not the same at all )
Lol. So true! 😂
Eh? Slippery walking in wets sandals.
good one!
Nice
Wet feet, damp soul, says me, MBC. I stay away from sandals and puddles. 😮 Can’t keep dry in Syracuse regardless.
It seems like so many of us have storms on the mind lately. I did as well today, but my feet remained dry.
I tell you…it’s so hot here I’d welcome that walk in the rain. I agree there is energy in those drops.
Oh I don’t know about it not being as glamorous. I’d sure love to be walking (barefoot) in the rain. We badly need it over here for the drought and fires. I love your drawing and am going to think on it real hard, maybe it’ll help that rain to come here. 😉
Hahaha! I agree!!
Ah it is that glamorous to me. I love rain, getting soaked, walking init, listening to it…lovely!