The Rain On Your Feet

          I’m wet

          A little electrified

          Energized and dampened.

          From walking in the storms.

 In other words, the weather

predicted no rain.  So I wore

sandals and spent the day

with wet feet.

The simple truth of every day life.

Rain on your feet

Is not as glamorous as I make it sound.

18 thoughts on “The Rain On Your Feet

  1. tric says:
    July 14, 2017 at 2:44 am

    Oh dear. It sounds like you flew by for a visit!

    • Chatter Master says:
      July 14, 2017 at 6:10 am

      Right? 🙂 I can’t tell you the times husband and I have been in the rain ‘here’ and smiled to each other and said ‘it’s just like Ireland’. The rain doesn’t bother us. 🙂

  2. ivors20 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 4:13 am

    Soaking wet feet in the rain, definitely a no no, hope you had a nice hot shower when you got home.

    • Chatter Master says:
      July 14, 2017 at 6:11 am

      It wasn’t the wetness so much as I go in and out of people’s houses, and I sit there with wet feet and can’t do anything about it (I can dry my shoes off on their mats but I’m not going to ask them for something to take my sandals off and dry my feet with!!!) 😉

  3. ksbeth says:
    July 14, 2017 at 5:16 am

    i kind of like being in the rain.

    • Chatter Master says:
      July 14, 2017 at 6:13 am

      I don’t mind the rain either. 🙂 It’s the planning for a dry day, knowing I walk in and out of people’s houses, and my feet stay wet in my sandals while I’m sitting in people’s houses….. if that makes sense….

      • ksbeth says:
        July 14, 2017 at 6:32 am

        yes, that makes perfect sense. and a different experience, i think, from purposely setting off to enjoy the rain. not the same at all )

  4. Ilakkiyaa says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:01 am

    Lol. So true! 😂

  5. Sharon Dear says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:17 am

    Eh? Slippery walking in wets sandals.

  6. himanshudiaries says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:00 am

    good one!

  7. carlfreerswedisbusinessman says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Nice

  8. markbialczak says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Wet feet, damp soul, says me, MBC. I stay away from sandals and puddles. 😮 Can’t keep dry in Syracuse regardless.

  9. vanbytheriver says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:18 am

    It seems like so many of us have storms on the mind lately. I did as well today, but my feet remained dry.

  10. goldenbrodie says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I tell you…it’s so hot here I’d welcome that walk in the rain. I agree there is energy in those drops.

  11. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Oh I don’t know about it not being as glamorous. I’d sure love to be walking (barefoot) in the rain. We badly need it over here for the drought and fires. I love your drawing and am going to think on it real hard, maybe it’ll help that rain to come here. 😉

  12. Priceless Joy says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Hahaha! I agree!!

  13. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Ah it is that glamorous to me. I love rain, getting soaked, walking init, listening to it…lovely!

