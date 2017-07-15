I give my books away to a lot of people.

I’ve given them to nurses or doctors for caring for me or someone I love.

I’ve given them to store clerks who have been very kind.

I’ve given them to waiters and waitresses who are working hard.

I’ve given them to others who have done kind things for me or others.

I’ve given them to people I want to make smile (presumptuous of me but that’s my hope).

I’ve given them to people who have made ME smile.

I’ve given them to people who’s own work I have enjoyed.

I have probably given away many more than I have sold.

Because I, quite honestly, suck at the selling part of it.

But I don’t usually get to see people’s reaction to the book it’s self.

To the message(s) that are within.

And if any of what I write or create, means anything to the reader-

I mean, I don’t get to see it.

I sent this man my books because I love what he is doing. I love his “Corcovado” and the community he is building, near and far.

If you care to learn about him, check out all of his videos.

But this video made my day. My week. My month.

This past Thursday I came home from work. Got me a little bit of a snack and logged in to see his newest video. It’s my routine Thursday treat.

And at 6:44 into the video….

Well, you’ll see.

He’s my favorite this week. Month.

I sent him my books to add to his library. He, in turn, gave me such a lovely gift of showing me his reaction to my books.

I feel a little embarrassed about sharing this. But am so grateful to him for his reaction I wanted to share it.

Thank you Dave Erasmus. You are my favorite this day.