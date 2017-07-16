Jul 16 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The World To Me

I have a picture of me with my children.

It’s a picture someone took from behind us,

As we watched a parade.

Years from now,

Maybe even now,

Others might not know who it is.

But it’s one of my favorite pictures of us.

I never quite figured out why.

 

Until tonight when I was thinking of the picture.

And I thought,

It’s allure and draw,

What captures my heart every time,

Is that in that moment,

And hopefully so many other moments,

We are looking at the world.

Together.

And I like that.

I want to always know that what I see,

And who I see it with

Is the world to me.

One thought on “The World To Me

  1. ivors20 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 12:28 am

    This is so precious, and so warm….

    Reply

