I have a picture of me with my children.
It’s a picture someone took from behind us,
As we watched a parade.
Years from now,
Maybe even now,
Others might not know who it is.
But it’s one of my favorite pictures of us.
I never quite figured out why.
Until tonight when I was thinking of the picture.
And I thought,
It’s allure and draw,
What captures my heart every time,
Is that in that moment,
And hopefully so many other moments,
We are looking at the world.
Together.
And I like that.
I want to always know that what I see,
And who I see it with
Is the world to me.
This is so precious, and so warm….