Chatter Master

Quite Matter Of Factly

My husband and I were sitting in the living room.  Just passing the night away after work.

He and I started talking about my passions.  My passions.  The things I enjoy doing.  And the things I get excited about trying.   The things that he always humors me about.  I was talking about one thing or another, and stopped.

I looked at him and told him he never talks about his passions.  And I wished he would.

My husband, always the pauser before talking, responded without hesitation.

He replied, quite matter of factly, that I was his passion.

I mean…

Love.

Right?

Right.

 

  1. Kathy says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Very sweet. 🙂

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:09 am

    Understandly so.

    Reply
  3. Ocean Bream says:
    July 19, 2017 at 5:02 am

    Wow, Colleen, you really do have a keeper there. That is so so lovely. 🙂 Bless you both.

    Reply
  4. gypsy856 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:04 am

    The most profound thing is the line…..he responded without hesitation. Yep, you indeed are his passion. Love me some db/cb.

    Reply
  5. Victo Dolore says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:16 am

    What a sweet, sweet man! 🙂

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:18 am

    awww

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Reply
  8. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Silly girl that you did not see it everyday! His passion for you shows even in pics of him!

    Reply
  9. Priceless Joy says:
    July 19, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Awwww so sweet!!!

    Reply
  10. M. L. Kappa says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:00 am

    How sweet of him!

    Reply
  11. Peter's pondering says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I think he deserves one extra hug for each like of this post. Get going Colleen.

    Reply
  12. Marissa Bergen says:
    July 19, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Sweet!

    Reply
  13. vanbytheriver says:
    July 19, 2017 at 11:08 am

    A perfect response. Wise man.

    Reply

