My husband and I were sitting in the living room. Just passing the night away after work.

He and I started talking about my passions. My passions. The things I enjoy doing. And the things I get excited about trying. The things that he always humors me about. I was talking about one thing or another, and stopped.

I looked at him and told him he never talks about his passions. And I wished he would.

My husband, always the pauser before talking, responded without hesitation.

He replied, quite matter of factly, that I was his passion.

I mean…

Love.

Right?

Right.