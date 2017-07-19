My husband and I were sitting in the living room. Just passing the night away after work.
He and I started talking about my passions. My passions. The things I enjoy doing. And the things I get excited about trying. The things that he always humors me about. I was talking about one thing or another, and stopped.
I looked at him and told him he never talks about his passions. And I wished he would.
My husband, always the pauser before talking, responded without hesitation.
He replied, quite matter of factly, that I was his passion.
I mean…
Love.
Right?
Right.
Advertisements
Very sweet. 🙂
Understandly so.
Wow, Colleen, you really do have a keeper there. That is so so lovely. 🙂 Bless you both.
The most profound thing is the line…..he responded without hesitation. Yep, you indeed are his passion. Love me some db/cb.
What a sweet, sweet man! 🙂
awww
❤
Silly girl that you did not see it everyday! His passion for you shows even in pics of him!
Awwww so sweet!!!
How sweet of him!
I think he deserves one extra hug for each like of this post. Get going Colleen.
Sweet!
A perfect response. Wise man.