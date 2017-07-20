Jul 20 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

A Guarantee

I guarantee you

There is a child in your world

Who needs something.

A hand,

A heart,

A comfort,

A protection,

A laugh,

A kindness,

A guidance,

An expectation,

An example,

A truth,

An explanation,

A constant.

A voice.

An ear.

A guarantee.

2 thoughts on “A Guarantee

  1. ivors20 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Yes, there’s a child in my life, she’s 5 , Niamh, a bundle of joy, cheekiness and the smarts, and I’m there for her all the way, guarantee…. And herein lies another story in Ivor’s life.

  2. ivors20 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Hi Colleen, Attached a photo of Carole with 3 day-old Niamh on her lap. The parents of Niamh, Martin and Jacqui, are our very close friends. How we became the closest of friends is another one of Ivor’s storys….. haha ….. to be continued…..If you would like me to, i wouldn’t like to be intruding.

    Thanking You Cheers From Australia Ivor Steven.

    On Thu, Jul 20, 2017 at 2:06 PM, The Chatter Blog wrote:

    > Chatter Master posted: “I guarantee you There is a child in your world Who > needs something. A hand, A heart, A comfort, A protection, A laugh, A > kindness, A guidance, An expectation, An example, A truth, An explanation, > A constant. A voice. An ear. A guarantee. ” >

