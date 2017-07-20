I guarantee you
There is a child in your world
Who needs something.
A hand,
A heart,
A comfort,
A protection,
A laugh,
A kindness,
A guidance,
An expectation,
An example,
A truth,
An explanation,
A constant.
A voice.
An ear.
A guarantee.
Yes, there’s a child in my life, she’s 5 , Niamh, a bundle of joy, cheekiness and the smarts, and I’m there for her all the way, guarantee…. And herein lies another story in Ivor’s life.
Hi Colleen, Attached a photo of Carole with 3 day-old Niamh on her lap. The parents of Niamh, Martin and Jacqui, are our very close friends. How we became the closest of friends is another one of Ivor’s storys….. haha ….. to be continued…..If you would like me to, i wouldn’t like to be intruding.
Thanking You Cheers From Australia Ivor Steven.
