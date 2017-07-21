You Were Born 1, 2, 3, 4

When you were born you needed me for everything. And you were everything to me.
When you were one you started to realize there were other people in the world. And though I reveled in your brilliant little self, my heart broke.
When you were two you toddled around to explore and learn. I was too busy chasing and saving you from falling to stop and cherish the moments of craziness.
When you were three you spoke words of wisdom, I just couldn’t understand it all. Though your little voice was a song to my heart.
When you were four you started to want other playmates and you were well on your way to determining who you were going to be. Your temper and disposition were already evident. It made me laugh. It made me cry. It gave me hope for the world.
When you were five you left me to start a part of your life that was not centered around me. I was not nearly as excited as you. I could not protect you every second of every day. And I did not trust the world to do as good a job as I had been doing.
When you were ten you were fully aware of the good and the bad. Sometimes you were good. Sometimes you were bad. But you were always perfect to me.
When you were fifteen you became the smartest person you knew. And I was relegated to the role of provider, transporter and the source that drained your tolerance. You thought you had the market on eye rolling. You just didn’t see me when you turned your back.
When you were eighteen you believed you were as grown up and mature as anyone could be. You understood more than I ever would. And the world could not throw anything at you, that you could not handle without your mom.
When you were twenty-one you realized that the world is vast and demanding. You wished for the days when life was simple and someone else (mom) cleaned the house, paid the bills and made the decisions. I was so proud of you for braving it on your own. Doing what you had to do.
When you were twenty three you looked at me and said “mom I can’t tell you how much I appreciate all you have ever done for me”.
And my heart sang.
If I could do it over again I would do more, expect more, share more. But I could never, no matter how many chances I got to correct my parenting life, love you more than I always have.
Since the day you were born.
Truly heartfelt and beautifully penned!
Simply beautiful! 🙂
this is beautiful and gave me chills. your child is very lucky to have you as their mother.
….and I thought we were lucky to have you in our lives Colleen. Wow, what a Mom!
Beautiful Colleen, thankyou for scripting my mom and me, I’m crying “Liquid Joy”
Aw. That is the best word hug for a kid ever written. 🙂
A word hug…perfect description !
This is so beautifully penned! I loved every word that rolled out, every pause, every punctuation – it was perfect!
Beautiful, Colleen 🙂
Reblogged this on bridgesburning and commented:
Never ever …
Reblogged Colleen ..truer words….
Sent from my Samsung Galaxy Tab®4
Love this, Colleen. So wise and warm. And I admit to laughing out loud at the age 15 line. Great stuff!
Beautiful letter for your son 🙂
This is so wonderful and I could certainly relate!
Beautiful. Good capture of the ages. Thank you from all us care giver people. Mom’s, Dad’s and all.
🙂 🙂 🙂
beautifully and eloquently expressed – your words speak to the hearts of all parents of a child, colleen
p.s. I think I have the twin of your child here! 😆
You spoke eloquently of the love and relationship of many parents and their children. Thank you for the memories and reminders.
Ooo – downright gave me goose-bumps. Isn’t it amazing how time flies? I am looking forward to being able to reflect on my parenting once my children have grown, but, still too busy in the trenches for that right now. One day! Love the relationships you have with people, Colleen!