I was in the other room when my granddaughter found a video on my computer.
I heard her exclaim “oh my gosh Mamo! how did you do that?” I came in the room and asked her what it was I had done. She played the video again. I have to admit that I loved her reaction to that recorded moment in my life. That moment when my grandchild saw me break four concrete bricks for a martial arts test. She played it over and over again.
I looked at how much stronger I appeared there, than how I feel now. But I also know I wasn’t in my best shape then. I had been sick for five months with an undiagnosed respiratory infection. I had been on five rounds of antibiotics. I was just starting to feel better when this test happened. But I was determined.
I kept watching with her.
It occurred to me my grandchildren will never see me at my strongest.
I’m older now. I’m heavier now.
As I watched with her she kept repeating the video and she kept asking “how did you do that?”
I am not even a little ashamed for finally saying “I was a badass”. She laughed and said “yeah you are!”
“Yeah you are.”
Not ‘was’, but ‘are’.
I do want my grandchildren to see me, remember me, as strong.
I know I’m not what I was.
But.
I am stronger now, than I ever was when I took any of my martial arts tests, or lifted weights, or rode hundred mile bike rides.
I love being physically powerful. It was important to me as I got older, to become stronger. I am sure it goes back to a time in life when I felt powerless, controlled, and intimidated by everything.
While I worked at becoming physically fit I was also enabling myself to become mentally, emotionally and spiritually fit.
And while my physical self would be side tracked by broken bones, illnesses and twisted muscles, my mental and emotional self continued to get stronger.
And stronger.
I still want to be physically strong and powerful.
But I can’t hold back time no matter how strong I am.
And
Part of my strength is knowing I may have to adjust to what I can do. Or can’t do.
And
I may not have any control over how anyone sees me. I can only control who I am.
But
I still want them to always see me as a badass.
The kind of badass that takes time to talk to them, explain things to them, protect them, defend them, be honest with them.
The kind of badass who knows there is strength in learning, in making mistakes and owning them, in trying and failing, and trying again. Or recognizing that changing things up is sometimes what you have to do.
The kind of badass who can be gentle. Or fierce.
The kind of badass who knows strength is multi-faceted.
And knows strength has many uses. Breaking bricks. Breaking barriers. Breaking through.
And strength is not about power.
It’s about character. And I hope my character is a benefit to their developing character.
That’s the strength I want to continue building,
And have them see me, and remember me, at my strongest.
Thank you for the reminder that that when it comes to strength, kindness and forgiveness are superpowers.
Such a positive and great post, Colleen 🙂
I do also want to be powerful again, even this might take some time, before I will be there.
Good way for your grandkid to see and remember your strength 🙂
You ARE a badass. 🙂
A badass…yes, you are !!
Great post, words of wisdom, reminders and encouragement. I too want my grandkids to see Nana as a “badass wonder woman” …. and not let them down! Right now, Nana can do everything 😃 (ok maybe not break four concrete blocks in one chop) but they don’t know that 😉
Oh what a badass grandma you are !! With a caring, sharing, and beautiful heart, built strong for your every loving step
4 concrete bricks ?
no wonder yer man was so quick to declare you his passion the other day! 😆
Break bricks, break barriers! …yes strength is the energy that takes so many different forms. You have so many lines in this post that can become my favorite. And I am loving the amazing energy I feel after reading your post.
Nice to know you, you badass! What a great memory for your granddaughter to have forever.
🙂
You said it yourself, Colleen — strength is not about power. That makes you the best kind of badass.
I’ve always thought of you as a badass.
you are surely the best badass-grandma-character in world. I want to be too, sometime!
yes, strength can be shown in so many ways, not always the most obvious ones –