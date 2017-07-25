I was returning to work.
I stepped out of my vehicle.
And floating in the air
Winding it’s way between buildings
Washing in waves over trees
I heard it.
The notes of the symphony playing, live.
And I thought
How lovely.
And what a treat.
So I paused,
As I should have.
I believe the surprise joy of it
Was better than having planned to go hear it.
Yes. I had a violin teacher living across my street, and every once in a while you would hear something enchanting. It would carry you away for those few moments. What a nice surprise.