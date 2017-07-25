Jul 25 2017
By Chatter Master

So I Paused

I was returning to work.

I stepped out of my vehicle.

And floating in the air

Winding it’s way between buildings

Washing in waves over trees

I heard it.

The notes of the symphony playing, live.

And I thought

How lovely.

And what a treat.

So I paused,

As I should have.

I believe the surprise joy of it

Was better than having planned to go hear it.

 

One thought on “So I Paused

  1. moonwatcher51 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Yes. I had a violin teacher living across my street, and every once in a while you would hear something enchanting. It would carry you away for those few moments. What a nice surprise.

