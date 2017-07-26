I was reflecting on the truths of me.
And realized
The only truth of me
Lies within my soul.
The rest is just packaging and handling.
Good one, Colleen 🙂
Yep 💛Beautifully expressed my dear package.
Yes. Very nicely said. Our mission in life is to connect with that soul and the souls of others.
Please do not fold or spindle! Lovely, MBC, indeed.
One of my fav souls 😄
The full package of soul, who handles herself well. Nice drawing Colleen, are standing on the bathroom scales. …
everything else is just the bubble wrap and styrofoam peanuts.