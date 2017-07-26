Jul 26 2017
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Only Truth

I was reflecting on the truths of me.

And realized

The only truth of me

Lies within my soul.

The rest is just packaging and handling.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “The Only Truth

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Good one, Colleen 🙂

    Reply
  2. Val Boyko says:
    July 26, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Yep 💛Beautifully expressed my dear package.

    Reply
  3. jjinz says:
    July 26, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Yes. Very nicely said. Our mission in life is to connect with that soul and the souls of others.

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Please do not fold or spindle! Lovely, MBC, indeed.

    Reply
  5. gypsy856 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:14 am

    One of my fav souls 😄

    Reply
  6. ivors20 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:20 am

    The full package of soul, who handles herself well. Nice drawing Colleen, are standing on the bathroom scales. …

    Reply
  7. ksbeth says:
    July 26, 2017 at 8:34 am

    everything else is just the bubble wrap and styrofoam peanuts.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: