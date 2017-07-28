Jul 28 2017
10 Comments
By Chatter Master

On The Edge of Purple

On the edge of purple

Is

Where dreams

Exist

And inspiration is born.

 From the stillness of my self I can fill my soul.

10 thoughts on “On The Edge of Purple

  1. ivors20 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Purple, a favourite colour of mine, and memories, ah yes, The Jimmy Hendrix song “Purple Haze” derived from the plant of the same name, known for its euphoric properties that awakens’ creativity and contentment.

  2. crowdedmind says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:06 am

    I don’t know why, that just brought me to tears. Powerful words Ms Chatter Blog.

  3. Infinite Living says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Full of simplicity and peace, yet so powerful …and yes very beautiful!!!

  4. Carolin Messier says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:10 am

    Edge of purple, I like that.

  5. Ocean Bream says:
    July 28, 2017 at 4:12 am

    Beautiful. I love the concept of the edge of purple. Imagine sitting on a deck chair and viewing the heavens as if over a balcony.

  6. bikebrown says:
    July 28, 2017 at 5:59 am

    The green chair works perfectly with the purple. Beautiful.

  7. GP Cox says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:49 am

    I’ve seen that edge but never realized the color! But now that you mention it….

  8. ksbeth says:
    July 28, 2017 at 6:53 am

    just over the ridge, and deep inside, rests the peace we seek.

  9. Priceless Joy says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Beautiful thought and wonderful illustration!

  10. noonespecial says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:38 am

    bautiful sad poetry! I love the purple and the green in the chair!

