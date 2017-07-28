On the edge of purple
Is
Where dreams
Exist
And inspiration is born.
From the stillness of my self I can fill my soul.
On the edge of purple
Is
Where dreams
Exist
And inspiration is born.
From the stillness of my self I can fill my soul.
Purple, a favourite colour of mine, and memories, ah yes, The Jimmy Hendrix song “Purple Haze” derived from the plant of the same name, known for its euphoric properties that awakens’ creativity and contentment.
I don’t know why, that just brought me to tears. Powerful words Ms Chatter Blog.
Full of simplicity and peace, yet so powerful …and yes very beautiful!!!
Edge of purple, I like that.
Beautiful. I love the concept of the edge of purple. Imagine sitting on a deck chair and viewing the heavens as if over a balcony.
The green chair works perfectly with the purple. Beautiful.
I’ve seen that edge but never realized the color! But now that you mention it….
just over the ridge, and deep inside, rests the peace we seek.
Beautiful thought and wonderful illustration!
bautiful sad poetry! I love the purple and the green in the chair!