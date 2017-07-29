Jul 29 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Miss Him

He made me smile

Laugh

Think

Feel.

I miss what he did for us.

One thought on “I Miss Him

  1. Ann Koplow says:
    July 29, 2017 at 12:49 am

    This reminds me of my father. Thank you.

    Reply

