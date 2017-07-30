We are elegance and grace.
In our power.
Whether we are dancers.
Or hammer swingers.
We are brave.
Or is it defiance.
In our stance.
We cower to hide….
Or is it to preserve and value.
We think, we ponder and we contemplate.
Or is it confusion.
*
Whatever it is.
It could be something else as well.
How we think about things creates our world. Lets dance 💛
🙂
Your posts are something else, Colleen. Thanks for the elegance, grace, and contemplation.
Things aren’t always what they seem, Colleen. ♡
Diana xo