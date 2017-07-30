Jul 30 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Could Be Something Else As Well

We are elegance and grace.

In our power.

Whether we are dancers.

Or hammer swingers.

 

 

We are brave.

Or is  it defiance.

In our stance.

 

We cower to hide….

 

Or is it to preserve and value.

We think, we ponder and we contemplate.

Or is it confusion.

*

Whatever it is.

It could be something else as well.

 

4 thoughts on “It Could Be Something Else As Well

  1. Val Boyko says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    How we think about things creates our world. Lets dance 💛

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    July 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    🙂

  3. Ann Koplow says:
    July 30, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Your posts are something else, Colleen. Thanks for the elegance, grace, and contemplation.

  4. dianasschwenk says:
    July 30, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Things aren’t always what they seem, Colleen. ♡
    Diana xo

