Aug 02 2017
Chatter Master

The Wanting

It’s so easy to wish….

…….and wish……..

…………and wish.

And wonder why goals are not met.  Desires are not fulfilled.  Dreams are never lived.

Sometimes I have to remind myself

That the wanting of something

Is never enough

To have it.

Step off of the wishmill.

8 thoughts on “The Wanting

  1. ivors20 says:
    August 2, 2017 at 2:09 am

    We do wish, and we do dream, and then your last two lines,
    “To have it.
    Step off of the wishmill”.
    Absolutely poignantly perfect, and I’m smiling to myself again…..

  2. caterpillars2butterfliesblog says:
    August 2, 2017 at 3:55 am

    I love it… simple, yet so accurate

  3. special says:
    August 2, 2017 at 3:58 am

    oh coleen this is really again very wonderful accurate, combined with the picture. I can imagine running inside the wishmill, which goes faster and faster….it does not only hurt it is also exhausting. Hopefully the speed goes down, by realisation step by step, to be able to jump out soon.

  4. ksbeth says:
    August 2, 2017 at 6:04 am

    and into your life…)

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I see a young person on the wish mill, espying a handsome youth, or maiden, stopping abruptly, and falling head over heels in love!

  6. Priceless Joy says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:08 am

    So very true!! Awesome post!!

  7. Mark David Goodson says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Terrific stuff.

    Buddhism in an espresso cup. Don’t want in the first place and you eliminate the needless suffering.

    The graphic made me laugh too. That hamster wheel seems endless doesn’t it? At least our hamster wheels are powering something: our blogs if nothing else…

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 2, 2017 at 10:00 am

    True. 🙂

