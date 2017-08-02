It’s so easy to wish….
…….and wish……..
…………and wish.
And wonder why goals are not met. Desires are not fulfilled. Dreams are never lived.
Sometimes I have to remind myself
That the wanting of something
Is never enough
To have it.
Step off of the wishmill.
Advertisements
We do wish, and we do dream, and then your last two lines,
“To have it.
Step off of the wishmill”.
Absolutely poignantly perfect, and I’m smiling to myself again…..
I love it… simple, yet so accurate
oh coleen this is really again very wonderful accurate, combined with the picture. I can imagine running inside the wishmill, which goes faster and faster….it does not only hurt it is also exhausting. Hopefully the speed goes down, by realisation step by step, to be able to jump out soon.
and into your life…)
I see a young person on the wish mill, espying a handsome youth, or maiden, stopping abruptly, and falling head over heels in love!
So very true!! Awesome post!!
Terrific stuff.
Buddhism in an espresso cup. Don’t want in the first place and you eliminate the needless suffering.
The graphic made me laugh too. That hamster wheel seems endless doesn’t it? At least our hamster wheels are powering something: our blogs if nothing else…
True. 🙂