Aug 03 2017
15 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Build Quietly

I think the best of our strengths are quiet.

Seek no attention.

And build quietly within our character.

I need to work a little harder on that quiet part.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

15 thoughts on “Build Quietly

  1. ivors20 says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:16 am

    This is wonderful adage, I have a few strengths of character, but I’ll definitely have to work extremely hard on the quietness within, I’ve been known to be disruptive, but happily not eruptive….. Thanks for a reminding prompt……

    Reply
  2. Rohini says:
    August 3, 2017 at 12:17 am

    this is cute( the picture)😅💛

    Reply
  3. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 3, 2017 at 3:01 am

    yes the picture is funny in different directions…but the poem for itself aswell! Ivor I never thought, that you were disruptive, you were always an idol of reticence. It is more a reminder for me…still water are deep, blabbermouth are annoying.

    Reply
  4. bikebrown says:
    August 3, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Just a little.

    Reply
  5. Ann Koplow says:
    August 3, 2017 at 6:41 am

    You may not seek it, Colleen, but you always get my attention.

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:07 am

    this is so true, and i am a blurter at times. need to work on this –

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    August 3, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Me as well, MBC. Out it comes.

    Reply
  8. Priceless Joy says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Hahaha! Don’t we all!?

    Reply
  9. goldenbrodie says:
    August 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Todays world would greatly benefit from being quiet and getting out of self. So very true and I adore the snicker…hiding smiles.

    Reply
  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 3, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Me too. I think that’s my biggest challenge. 🙂

    Reply
  11. Infinite Living says:
    August 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I just love what you do how you do 🙂 So amazing!

    Reply
  12. Peter's pondering says:
    August 3, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Don’t work too hard on the quiet Colleen. We love you as you are!

    Reply
  13. notdonner says:
    August 3, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    what’s that adage? better to be thought a fool, than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: