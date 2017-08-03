I think the best of our strengths are quiet.
Seek no attention.
And build quietly within our character.
I need to work a little harder on that quiet part.
This is wonderful adage, I have a few strengths of character, but I’ll definitely have to work extremely hard on the quietness within, I’ve been known to be disruptive, but happily not eruptive….. Thanks for a reminding prompt……
this is cute( the picture)😅💛
yes the picture is funny in different directions…but the poem for itself aswell! Ivor I never thought, that you were disruptive, you were always an idol of reticence. It is more a reminder for me…still water are deep, blabbermouth are annoying.
Just a little.
But when I’m silent and comfortable all I hear is “what’s wrong with you?” I’ve spent my life saying I’m fine when I’m fine but no one believes it.
I think the world needs to also work on the skill of accepting that silence is often beautiful and calming.
Oo-er!
You may not seek it, Colleen, but you always get my attention.
this is so true, and i am a blurter at times. need to work on this –
Me as well, MBC. Out it comes.
Hahaha! Don’t we all!?
Todays world would greatly benefit from being quiet and getting out of self. So very true and I adore the snicker…hiding smiles.
Me too. I think that’s my biggest challenge. 🙂
I just love what you do how you do 🙂 So amazing!
Don’t work too hard on the quiet Colleen. We love you as you are!
what’s that adage? better to be thought a fool, than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt?
