Trust Me On The Maturity Thing

The world sees age,
My spirit does not.
I am constantly surprised in life
When I realize I am older than others around me.
How did I get to be older than anyone?
I may have an old soul,
But it is completely wrapped up in childlike joy and demeanor,
And void of maturity.
“We” did somehow grow older, and like you, I’m still waiting for my maturity to arrive, my dear Mum said to me on that 60th birthday, years ago, “Oh Ivor, you’ve never grown up”
The world sees age,
My spirit does not. woah!
I love this and can really relate!
Maturity?? What’s that? 😂
and i am in much the same boat – i’m happy with that )
This is the best way to go through life, I am certain, MBC. Z<3
❤