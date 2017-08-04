Aug 04 2017
Trust Me On The Maturity Thing

The world sees age,

My spirit does not.

I am constantly surprised in life

When I realize I am older than others around me.

How did I get to be older than anyone?

I may have an old soul,

But it is completely wrapped up in childlike joy and demeanor,

And void of maturity.

7 thoughts on “Trust Me On The Maturity Thing

  1. ivors20 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

    “We” did somehow grow older, and like you, I’m still waiting for my maturity to arrive, my dear Mum said to me on that 60th birthday, years ago, “Oh Ivor, you’ve never grown up”

    Reply
  2. himanshudiaries says:
    August 4, 2017 at 1:03 am

    The world sees age,

    My spirit does not. woah!

    Reply
  3. jmgoyder says:
    August 4, 2017 at 3:45 am

    I love this and can really relate!

    Reply
  4. hedgehogsbiscuitscats says:
    August 4, 2017 at 4:23 am

    Maturity?? What’s that? 😂

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    August 4, 2017 at 5:19 am

    and i am in much the same boat – i’m happy with that )

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    August 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

    This is the best way to go through life, I am certain, MBC. Z<3

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Reply

