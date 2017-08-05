Aug 05 2017
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Childish Thoughts

I had this brilliant thought when I was but a child.

Wrote it.

Saved it.

Live it.

(Though let’s be honest..no one’s sitting around thinking it.)

😉

 

10 thoughts on “Childish Thoughts

  1. bikebrown says:
    August 5, 2017 at 6:42 am

    I think you’re brilliant

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Brilliant, haha, we could be twins…..

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    August 5, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Perfectly rational.

    My Mum used to say “Lots of people think they are better than everyone else. We know we are!”

    Reply
  4. Sharon Dear says:
    August 5, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Hm. Good, you didn’t know my brother’s mother. She would let me know she was perfect and I was not.

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    August 5, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Who am I to argue, MBC?

    Reply
  6. Victo Dolore says:
    August 5, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Love it. 😀

    Reply
  7. moonwatcher51 says:
    August 5, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Good thought😜

    Reply
  8. inmycorner says:
    August 5, 2017 at 11:48 am

    The brilliance is in giving others permission to think you are perfect.

    Reply
  9. Infinite Living says:
    August 5, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Haha so loved this …made me laugh and smile, I want to borrow it in my thoughts now. I think it is a brilliant attitude 🙂

    Reply

