Childish Thoughts

I had this brilliant thought when I was but a child.
Wrote it.
Saved it.
Live it.
(Though let’s be honest..no one’s sitting around thinking it.)
😉
I think you’re brilliant
I agree with the bearded one!
Brilliant, haha, we could be twins…..
Perfectly rational.
My Mum used to say “Lots of people think they are better than everyone else. We know we are!”
Hm. Good, you didn’t know my brother’s mother. She would let me know she was perfect and I was not.
Who am I to argue, MBC?
Love it. 😀
Good thought😜
The brilliance is in giving others permission to think you are perfect.
Haha so loved this …made me laugh and smile, I want to borrow it in my thoughts now. I think it is a brilliant attitude 🙂