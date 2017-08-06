2 thoughts on “The Sign Up

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 6, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Made me laugh. A good way to start Sunday. 🙂

    Reply
  2. tarafaherty says:
    August 6, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I love this!!!! The others in line with you seem familiar somehow 😉

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: