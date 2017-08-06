When God was handing out ‘control’.
At least he kept the humor line open.
I think some people are still standing in the control line.
And some have skipped the humor line all together.
😉
Made me laugh. A good way to start Sunday. 🙂
I love this!!!! The others in line with you seem familiar somehow 😉