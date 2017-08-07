Aug 07 2017
How You Can Tell

There’s one way to show a woman you love her.

There may be more than one.

But this is a sure fire way….

For one of us anyway.

Go to the kitchen, be secretive, though the noise is kind of a curiosity….

Take all of the curved and folded over potato chips out of the bag, one at a time, and put them in a bowl, and give them to her.

Because you know they are her favorites.

 

(It might also be to prevent her from rifling through all of the chips crushing them into bits looking for the best ones.   But that’s not the point here.)

  1. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 7, 2017 at 2:50 am

    very lovely post Colleen! The most beautiful way to show that you love her, is to show her, that you think of her and care, even in very normal day-by-day situations. A simple gesture, can accentuate these feelings!

  2. ivors20 says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:19 am

    haha, you like your potato crisps big curved and crunchy too. This is truly an act of love and devotion, although, I’m not sure I would’ve been able to deliver the bowl of chips fully intact……too yummy and tempting……..

  3. himanshudiaries says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:20 am

    lol! you are best.

  4. ksbeth says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:49 am

    and it is in these seemingly little gestures that we feel the most love

  5. markbialczak says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Lucky you, MBC. And ….. Yum!

  6. Priceless Joy says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:48 am

    How sweet!! Lucky you!!

  7. vanbytheriver says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:49 am

    It’s always about those small gestures. But, I like the unfolded ones better. To each, his/her own !

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:50 am

    If that ain’t love I dunno what is. 🙂

  9. Marissa Bergen says:
    August 7, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Or chocolate…

  10. duncanr says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    gosh, you’re easy to please 😆

  11. tric says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Hahaha. Of course it was because they are your favourites!
    When people ask me how a marriage can last over 25 years, this is the secret. It’s the little things.

  12. Val Boyko says:
    August 7, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Nearly perfect! … and then go back inot the kitchen and make dinner. 😎

