How You Can Tell

There’s one way to show a woman you love her.

There may be more than one.

But this is a sure fire way….

For one of us anyway.

Go to the kitchen, be secretive, though the noise is kind of a curiosity….

Take all of the curved and folded over potato chips out of the bag, one at a time, and put them in a bowl, and give them to her.

Because you know they are her favorites.

(It might also be to prevent her from rifling through all of the chips crushing them into bits looking for the best ones. But that’s not the point here.)