How You Can Tell

There’s one way to show a woman you love her.
There may be more than one.
But this is a sure fire way….
For one of us anyway.
Go to the kitchen, be secretive, though the noise is kind of a curiosity….
Take all of the curved and folded over potato chips out of the bag, one at a time, and put them in a bowl, and give them to her.
Because you know they are her favorites.
(It might also be to prevent her from rifling through all of the chips crushing them into bits looking for the best ones. But that’s not the point here.)
very lovely post Colleen! The most beautiful way to show that you love her, is to show her, that you think of her and care, even in very normal day-by-day situations. A simple gesture, can accentuate these feelings!
I was so surprised when he brought the bowl in and gave it to me. It made my heart smile. 🙂
haha, you like your potato crisps big curved and crunchy too. This is truly an act of love and devotion, although, I’m not sure I would’ve been able to deliver the bowl of chips fully intact……too yummy and tempting……..
AND when they are browner than normal. THAT is a fine potato chip Ivor!!!
You are so spoilt……
lol! you are best.
🙂 Really Himanshudiaries, HE is the best! 🙂
and it is in these seemingly little gestures that we feel the most love
Every day Beth. I’m so lucky.
Lucky you, MBC. And ….. Yum!
How sweet!! Lucky you!!
It’s always about those small gestures. But, I like the unfolded ones better. To each, his/her own !
If that ain’t love I dunno what is. 🙂
Or chocolate…
gosh, you’re easy to please 😆
Hahaha. Of course it was because they are your favourites!
When people ask me how a marriage can last over 25 years, this is the secret. It’s the little things.
Nearly perfect! … and then go back inot the kitchen and make dinner. 😎