Do you ever feel like the world is using you as a toy spinning top?
And thoroughly enjoying it?
And you all wonder why my hair comes to a point.
Some days are like that. Any chance you can get to your happy place? My head was bursting with too many happenings a few weeks ago. Jumped in my car and went for a long road trip. Put everything in perspective. I hope you get right side up quickly.
Looks like Mother Earth is laughing at you, at this point in time, I’m worried about your glasses though, I think Father Time will catch them for you !!…..
Great point, Colleen. I’m spinning along with you.
I sometimes feel like the world enjoys it too much for its own good 🙂
Oh, my, yes!
hahahahahaha – we all have those upside down spinning days at times –
Ha! Yes, i feel quite managed at times. But then I just “spin it back” and I’m twirling in the correct direction. Ha! Love this.
I love your pointy hair and yes life has been doing that to me forever, but now at my advanced age I welcome it. You know…..the old …if you can’t beat it, join it….:)