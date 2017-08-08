Aug 08 2017
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

You All Wonder Why

 

Do you ever feel like the world is using you as a toy spinning top?

And thoroughly enjoying it?

And you all wonder why my hair comes to a point.

 

8 thoughts on “You All Wonder Why

  1. moonwatcher51 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Some days are like that. Any chance you can get to your happy place? My head was bursting with too many happenings a few weeks ago. Jumped in my car and went for a long road trip. Put everything in perspective. I hope you get right side up quickly.

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Looks like Mother Earth is laughing at you, at this point in time, I’m worried about your glasses though, I think Father Time will catch them for you !!…..

    Reply
  3. Ann Koplow says:
    August 8, 2017 at 6:10 am

    Great point, Colleen. I’m spinning along with you.

    Reply
  4. Ocean Bream says:
    August 8, 2017 at 6:10 am

    I sometimes feel like the world enjoys it too much for its own good 🙂

    Reply
  5. Victo Dolore says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Oh, my, yes!

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:26 am

    hahahahahaha – we all have those upside down spinning days at times –

    Reply
  7. goldenbrodie says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Ha! Yes, i feel quite managed at times. But then I just “spin it back” and I’m twirling in the correct direction. Ha! Love this.

    Reply
  8. Bridgesburning Chris says:
    August 8, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I love your pointy hair and yes life has been doing that to me forever, but now at my advanced age I welcome it. You know…..the old …if you can’t beat it, join it….:)

    Reply

