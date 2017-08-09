Aug 09 2017
By The Road

I was traveling for work today.

I was driving through a different city in an unfamiliar neighborhood.

Suddenly I saw two boys, probably around ten years old each, running from between some houses.

I slowed down thinking they were going to run into the street.

Instead, they each stopped right by the road, standing in the grass between the sidewalk and the curb.

A car was approaching from the other direction and they started waving madly at that car.

I couldn’t see what the other car did.

As I pulled closer they started waving madly at me.

With huge smiles on their faces.

I waved back.

That was all they wanted.

And all I needed.

 

With all that is going on in this world I’m heart glad for the reminders that children know what matter.

11 thoughts on “By The Road

  1. ivors20 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 12:25 am

    And to think I was a 10 year boy once, standing on the curb-side of the road waving to whom-ever may happen to be travelling by, youthfulness is a wondrous thing…..

    Reply
  2. Cloud Walker says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:34 am

    It warms your heart.

    Reply
  3. M. L. Kappa says:
    August 9, 2017 at 2:57 am

    How nice!

    Reply
  4. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 9, 2017 at 3:05 am

    yes Colleen, these are some magic moments. Kids nowadays are doing natural things, less. I think because their parents told them not to do, or friends told them that it is uncool. But some of them you can animate…: )….if you see a child observing you ( they do a lot), you have to wave…they will turn away first, and after a while they will come back observing, and sometimes waving..; )

    Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:43 am

    i so love this, colleen. a wake up call and reminder. provided by those who understand what’s important in the world, even when we forget –

    Reply
  6. vanbytheriver says:
    August 9, 2017 at 5:40 am

    Simple joys. Perfect.

    Reply
  7. A Simple Village Undertaker says:
    August 9, 2017 at 5:45 am

    One of life’s serendipitous moments.

    Reply
  8. lorettasworldblog says:
    August 9, 2017 at 5:49 am

    Awww,how sweet.

    Reply
  9. Fountains Of Hope Poetry says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:34 am

    wow cool!

    Reply
  10. tric says:
    August 9, 2017 at 6:44 am

    ‘The more things change the more things stay the same’. Hopefully something future generations will continue to do, interacting with real humans. Bet you wore a big smile afterwards.

    Reply
  11. Priceless Joy says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:45 am

    How sweet!

    Reply

