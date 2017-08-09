I was traveling for work today.

I was driving through a different city in an unfamiliar neighborhood.

Suddenly I saw two boys, probably around ten years old each, running from between some houses.

I slowed down thinking they were going to run into the street.

Instead, they each stopped right by the road, standing in the grass between the sidewalk and the curb.

A car was approaching from the other direction and they started waving madly at that car.

I couldn’t see what the other car did.

As I pulled closer they started waving madly at me.

With huge smiles on their faces.

I waved back.

That was all they wanted.

And all I needed.

With all that is going on in this world I’m heart glad for the reminders that children know what matter.