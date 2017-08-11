Aug 11 2017
2 Comments
The Truth of A Simple Statement

There stands a mountain before me.

And I mean that in the most basic, non-metaphorical, exact meaning.

I stand,

And there is an actual mountain in front of me.

The truth in this simple statement seemed to stand on it’s own.

And standing with a mountain just feels incredible.

2 thoughts on “The Truth of A Simple Statement

  1. ksbeth says:
    August 11, 2017 at 3:08 am

    i think the mountain may be thinking the same thing about you –

  2. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 11, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I know this mountain and it is so hard to decide which way to chose to climb. My conditions are so bad and also I have to be well rested to climb.But I will, and I will soon!

