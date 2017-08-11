The Truth of A Simple Statement

There stands a mountain before me.
And I mean that in the most basic, non-metaphorical, exact meaning.
I stand,
And there is an actual mountain in front of me.
The truth in this simple statement seemed to stand on it’s own.
And standing with a mountain just feels incredible.
Advertisements
i think the mountain may be thinking the same thing about you –
I know this mountain and it is so hard to decide which way to chose to climb. My conditions are so bad and also I have to be well rested to climb.But I will, and I will soon!