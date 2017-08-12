We drove down a country road
And found yesterday
Sitting in the yard.
What a beauty! Can you just imagine how it looked when it was new? It came from nothing and then was a beautiful useful something, now it’s nothing again…but an American eyesore.
So nice!!!!
that is amazing.
Past its prime, but still cool.
