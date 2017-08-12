Aug 12 2017
Found Yesterday

We drove down a country road

And found yesterday

Sitting in the yard.

4 thoughts on “Found Yesterday

  1. Sharon Dear says:
    August 12, 2017 at 12:12 am

    What a beauty! Can you just imagine how it looked when it was new? It came from nothing and then was a beautiful useful something, now it’s nothing again…but an American eyesore.

  2. Ilakkiyaa says:
    August 12, 2017 at 6:22 am

    So nice!!!!

  3. ksbeth says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:01 am

    that is amazing.

  4. vanbytheriver says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Past its prime, but still cool.

