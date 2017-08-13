There are some days
When I can only find sense and comfort
In the purity and love
Of children
Who know nothing of hate.
Because children make us better see the world we create,
I beg forgiveness for any particle of hate,
I ever put out there,
That they may some day feel the reverberation of.
I know exactly how you are feeling,,,,,
The innocence of children is an energy that we all need to surround ourselves with, their purity, soothes ours injured souls, and in return, hopefully our gentle kindness, moulds their hearts.
Such a nice post 🙂
yes, there is a lot to learn from children. May be this, what makes a mother sad, when kids get grown-up? Well in our family a very common quote ( normally said by my mother, when my father is acting childish like a kid or giggling about nonsens he made): “Most certainly I tell you, unless you turn, and become as little children, you will in no way enter into the Kingdom of Heaven.”…makes a new sense for me right now…: )
i so agree. the children and their accepting openness are who and what we all need to emulate.