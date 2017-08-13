Aug 13 2017
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Nothing of Hate

There are some days

When I can only find sense and comfort

In the purity and love

Of children

Who know nothing of hate.

 

Because children make us better see the world we create,

I beg forgiveness for any particle of hate,

I ever put out there,

That they may some day feel the reverberation of.

5 thoughts on “Nothing of Hate

  1. cindy knoke says:
    August 13, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I know exactly how you are feeling,,,,,

  2. ivors20 says:
    August 13, 2017 at 1:45 am

    The innocence of children is an energy that we all need to surround ourselves with, their purity, soothes ours injured souls, and in return, hopefully our gentle kindness, moulds their hearts.

  3. Ilakkiyaa says:
    August 13, 2017 at 2:32 am

    Such a nice post 🙂

  4. Anie Abraxas says:
    August 13, 2017 at 5:18 am

    yes, there is a lot to learn from children. May be this, what makes a mother sad, when kids get grown-up? Well in our family a very common quote ( normally said by my mother, when my father is acting childish like a kid or giggling about nonsens he made): “Most certainly I tell you, unless you turn, and become as little children, you will in no way enter into the Kingdom of Heaven.”…makes a new sense for me right now…: )

  5. ksbeth says:
    August 13, 2017 at 7:34 am

    i so agree. the children and their accepting openness are who and what we all need to emulate.

