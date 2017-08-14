Ever notice
How the most insignificant of things
Can cause such discomfort and misery?
Though some of those insignificant things can be bigger than a mosquito.
This might be an insignificant thing, but so good to see you using a environmentally friendly fly-swat, rather than an aerosol.
So vry true… N also it becomes so much a part of our lives tht v r nt able to get rid of it despite the grievous pain it brings…
absolutely.
smiling … oh yes!
So true! I have been stung by 4 wasps this summer and bit by 3 spiders!
Yes, I sadly experienced that when I met a tick. And yes to some things bigger than a tick or mosquito as well. 😉