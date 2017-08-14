Aug 14 2017
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Insignificant of Things

Ever notice

How the most insignificant of things

Can cause such discomfort and misery?

Though some of those insignificant things can be bigger than a mosquito.

 

 

6 thoughts on “Insignificant of Things

  1. ivors20 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 1:30 am

    This might be an insignificant thing, but so good to see you using a environmentally friendly fly-swat, rather than an aerosol.

    Reply
  2. deepdwellers says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:05 am

    So vry true… N also it becomes so much a part of our lives tht v r nt able to get rid of it despite the grievous pain it brings…

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:45 am

    absolutely.

    Reply
  4. Val Boyko says:
    August 14, 2017 at 7:29 am

    smiling … oh yes!

    Reply
  5. Priceless Joy says:
    August 14, 2017 at 8:46 am

    So true! I have been stung by 4 wasps this summer and bit by 3 spiders!

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 14, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Yes, I sadly experienced that when I met a tick. And yes to some things bigger than a tick or mosquito as well. 😉

    Reply

