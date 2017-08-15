Aug 15 2017
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Unspoken

I thought in a whisper,

It escaped in a sigh.

:
:
:

( Those thoughts.

Those fears.

Those worries.

Those wonders.

Unspoken

Words. )

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Unspoken

  1. Book Club Mom says:
    August 15, 2017 at 6:52 am

    Yes, I have all of those!

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    August 15, 2017 at 6:55 am

    Your first two lines were enchanting, worth repeating here “I thought in a whisper, it escaped in a sigh”, oh so evocative, I shan’t stop pondering.

    Reply
    • notdonner says:
      August 15, 2017 at 11:45 am

      My thoughts too. I’m occasionally pegged by co-workers in their cubicles, when they hear me sigh! (sometimes all I can do is sigh- or mutter to myself about the (to-do list) madness!

      Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:18 am

    they are always in there, sometimes quiet and sometimes in the forefront –

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Beautiful!

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I seem to sigh more and more thoughts now! Even Sophie, my cat, does!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: