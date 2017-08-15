I thought in a whisper,
It escaped in a sigh.
:
:
:
( Those thoughts.
Those fears.
Those worries.
Those wonders.
Unspoken
Words. )
Yes, I have all of those!
Your first two lines were enchanting, worth repeating here “I thought in a whisper, it escaped in a sigh”, oh so evocative, I shan’t stop pondering.
My thoughts too. I’m occasionally pegged by co-workers in their cubicles, when they hear me sigh! (sometimes all I can do is sigh- or mutter to myself about the (to-do list) madness!
they are always in there, sometimes quiet and sometimes in the forefront –
Beautiful!
❤
I seem to sigh more and more thoughts now! Even Sophie, my cat, does!