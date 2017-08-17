Where Peace Will Come From

I think the greatest chance of the most exquisite existence of peace and humanity lies in the most common of men and women.
In the hearts of men and women who see hatred and refuse to allow it in their hearts as they go about their living. Refusing to accept it. Refusing it in any part of their lives. Refusing to be fed off of to fuel the growth of it.
In the breaths they exhale they express kindness and acceptance. They do little deeds that exude thoughtfulness and consideration.
They take from their small paychecks and buy food for the hungry. They donate clothing they cannot use to those who can. They stand on the sidelines of their child’s games and slip an extra twenty dollar bill in to the coach’s hand to pay for a child’s t-shirt for t-ball. The child who’s parents are trying so hard but struggling to make ends meet.
It’s the men and women who speak softly to their friends or neighbors or family members when hate or lack of understanding is expressed about someone else being different. It’s the softly spoken “why does that scare you?” and “how does that impact you?” It’s the calm conversation of sharing acceptance and tolerance, even if you don’t agree. It’s the rational voices that prompt discussion, that delve into differences. And try to come to understandings of one another.
It is the common man and woman who exist knowing love for others. They give it. They accept it. And they know they do not have to be like everyone else and celebrate that they are not.
It is the parent who teaches gentle behaviors. And helps form strong characters to defend their beliefs. It is the teaching of self defense that starts with how you live and treat others …. lessening your need to defend against those who are fearful of your existence.
It is the man and woman who get up each day doing everything they can to own their existence and all that they must do. And in doing so have no intention of conquering the world. Or anyone else. They just want to exist within their world, to work, to play, to celebrate, to worry, to build a wonderful life. Knowing that their life does not have to come at the suffering or conquering of others.
It won’t be a politician.
It won’t be a world leader.
It won’t be celebrity.
None of these will bring, create, or breathe life in to peace.
It will be the collective of common men and women. The individuals who believe they have a responsibility. And who, together, understand it is up to each of us to create peace together.
I truly believe peace will occur when men and women world wide become tired of being pawns in a crazy world.
this gave me chills and it is so very, very true – here’s to the individuals and their small gestures every day that leave such a huge impact
So very true. Peace will come when we get tired of the crazy world and work together to make a positive change!
Oh yes Colleen, you are so right, the peoples shall unite and help bring about peace, and we the writers, are all part of spreading the word of love.
Great post Colleen. Reminds me of the quote (can’t remember who said it) is that the greatest crime is neutrality, not speaking out, not doing something for the greater good. We can only pray that this benevolent connections does occur. I always reserve the right to be hopeful. ❤
Here’s to hope, MBC. May it carry from your heart to each and every corner of our world. ❤
Oh Colleen, you did express so fantastically and so comprehensively, that I have again difficulty to concentrate on the whole points. I can only agree with the comments so far. All writers here, have already contributed so much to understanding and unifying. This should also be of benefit to everyone in their personal life.
One has to learn to understand and accept other perspectives, as long as they happen from a positive intention and do not damage in any other way. It must also be learned to communicate. I think you can have very high goals and there must also be people who are leaders. This option is certainly not intended for everyone. For me, the most important point is to learn the courage to always remain honest and most important, never hurt anyone. Above all not people you love, because for me it is the worst thing in the world, to be hurt.
But thank God, that love,even if someone hurts us, still remains on continuing loving. Even if you hate to feel this pain you will have new strength again, as long as you just love and do not leave the negativity a big game. Only as an own reflection about your wonderful contribution Colleen ….. heartfelt thanks!
This is beautifully written…one of the best of your work!
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/heartwarming-video-shows-how-kids-see-differences_us_594a8182e4b0db570d381868
Peace can only come from a loving soul, Colleen 🙂
Great post!
One caring, giving, accepting, contributing person..takes one then another…
I did not think that Peace could be so easily defined Colleen, but as usual you have done exactly that.
A calm voice of reason. A cool, refreshing drink of water and then back to work. Together we can make a difference. Be kind to one another. Thank you, Colleen. Well said.