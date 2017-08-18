Aug 18 2017
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

And That Would Be Apathy

All of that anger

Frustration

And disappointment

Comes from love.

Remember that.

Because if love was gone, absent, or never existed,

You wouldn’t care.

At all.

And that would be apathy.

I couldn’t live there,

in apathy.

9 thoughts on “And That Would Be Apathy

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    August 18, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Isn’t that the truth! What a dull world it would be.

    Reply
  2. rugby843 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    live that drawing, very good with the poem

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    apathy is the toughest place to visit –

    Reply
  4. Infinite Living says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Awesome! Loved it …all with your unique style of simplicity.

    Reply
  5. moonwatcher51 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Way to throw a bucket of cold water on that argument! Love it.

    Reply
  6. Robin @The Robin's Nest says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Wow! What a dose of truthful reality!

    Reply
  7. Peter's pondering says:
    August 18, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    All
    Pain
    And
    That
    Hurts
    You!

    Reply
  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Good one. ❤

    Reply
  9. goldenbrodie says:
    August 18, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Great illustrations but seeing you laying down is a foreign image. That apathy gotta go. Like this…made me think.

    Reply

