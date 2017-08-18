All of that anger
Frustration
And disappointment
Comes from love.
Remember that.
Because if love was gone, absent, or never existed,
You wouldn’t care.
At all.
And that would be apathy.
I couldn’t live there,
in apathy.
Isn’t that the truth! What a dull world it would be.
live that drawing, very good with the poem
apathy is the toughest place to visit –
Awesome! Loved it …all with your unique style of simplicity.
Way to throw a bucket of cold water on that argument! Love it.
Wow! What a dose of truthful reality!
All
Pain
And
That
Hurts
You!
Good one. ❤
Great illustrations but seeing you laying down is a foreign image. That apathy gotta go. Like this…made me think.