Aug 19 2017
At Taco Bell

His booming voice jumped out of the speaker “how are you folks doing today?  how can I help you?”

My husband told him “I’m hungry!”

The man said “Well let’s see what we can do about that!”

The interaction was direct, focused, happy and so very enchanting.

I don’t know that I ever smile as much, while ordering food at a drive-thru.  We pulled around to pay for our food.  He was taking someone else’s order in the new fangled headsets all the fashionable fast food workers are wearing.

He continued to be as personable and pleasant, and efficient, as any hard working person I’ve ever seen-can be.

He engaged with us.  He made us smile by making us feel like we made a brilliant choice by coming to where he worked and being lucky to go through his line.  Our interaction with him was less than four minutes.

I told him he was my favorite today.  I told him he made life better today.  (I gave him my book Make Life Better).  He said “I love that!”.

There’s something to be said for someone who can make others that happy just because we went through his line at Taco Bell.

 

13 thoughts on “At Taco Bell

  1. Book Club Mom says:
    August 19, 2017 at 8:30 am

    What a great story and everyone wins when this happens!

    Reply
  2. Priceless Joy says:
    August 19, 2017 at 8:47 am

    How sweet! Those kind of people are rare in the fast food industry!

    Reply
  3. Victo Dolore says:
    August 19, 2017 at 9:03 am

    People often do not understand that no matter what their role, no matter how small or trivial the interaction may seem, they hold the power to change the course of a whole day for countless people. He *got* it. 🙂

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    August 19, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Some people get it right, MBC. Hooray for our world because of it.

    Reply
  5. 1jaded1 says:
    August 19, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I love this.

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    August 19, 2017 at 9:48 am

    What a great guy. It must be difficult to maintain good humour when working for minimum wage, especially when so many of his customers probably treat him less favourably than he deserves.

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    August 19, 2017 at 9:48 am

    🙂 !!

    Reply
  8. moonwatcher51 says:
    August 19, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Nice. A feel good story. Let’s spread the good feeling!

    Reply
  9. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    August 19, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Priceless Colleen!!!

    Reply
  10. Infinite Living says:
    August 19, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Love this!

    Reply
  11. Marissa Bergen says:
    August 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    There are some people that just stand out…even at a fast food restaurant!

    Reply
  12. Angie says:
    August 19, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Priceless, Colleen! This person has a great future, no matter where he works.

    Reply
  13. tric says:
    August 19, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Yahoo.Great that you let him know how wonderful he was too.

    Reply

