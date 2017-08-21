There’s a whole lot of trust in this.
It makes your heart smile.
So beautiful, a trusting heart, reaching out…
and with heart absolutely open –
Yes. Yes, there is. Beautiful.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
It makes your heart smile.
So beautiful, a trusting heart, reaching out…
and with heart absolutely open –
Yes. Yes, there is. Beautiful.