Softly, and without joy.

I saw her from my back deck.
She was walking through their yard. Behind our yard.
She was calling for her husband.
Too close to the creek, I thought.
I knew he would be close by but obviously unaware of her searching.
She got out without him knowing.
I descended my deck to my yard, walked towards her, calling her name. She kept looking around. Not capable of pinpointing sound and direction.
I caught up to her as she called his name again. I could hear the irritation in her voice.
I told her I bet he was inside.
She said no, he was outside cutting the grass.
But that’s where we were, and he was not.
I talked her into walking with me to the front of the house. To see if he was out front, looking for her. I chatted with her about the warmth of the day, and the current excitement about the eclipse. She said yes I’ve been watching some about it on tv. She started looking around, unsure.
I said again, as if for the first time, lets see if he’s in front of the house.
He wasn’t. She kept saying he was cutting the grass.
We stepped into the open garage, where the car sat. Where the tools of caring for his home are stored.
Gently, I pointed out in a surprised tone, look, there’s the lawn mower. He must be done. And smiled softly.
She said oh maybe he is.
I reached up to the door entering the home from the garage and tried the door knob. It was locked. That wasn’t the door she left by. I saw movement and he came to the door.
His eyes were quite large when he saw me, with his wife just over my shoulder.
He opened the door. He is thin. Too thin. Too tired. Too alone.
I told him we thought he was cutting the grass and she said roughly “where have you been?”
He said, still surprised “I’ve been making supper”. I could see the questions rushing through his silent inquisition. How did she get out? Why didn’t he hear her? Oh my God, it’s happened again.
I stepped back and said she thought he was out back cutting the grass. But he must have finished. Letting him know that is what I had told her.
He reached down to take her arm to assist her as she took the two steps up from the garage to the house entrance.
As she stepped past him he said soundlessly ‘thank you‘.
I smiled at him.
Softly, and without joy.
There is nothing I can say to his fears and his loss and his constant vigil.
My smile. His soundless thanks.
The things we really mean.
This is heartbreaking. So grateful you kept her safe. Thank you for being there for them.
Because of this I have met other neighbors, and neighbors I already know. They’ve kind of brought us together. We are all watching out. It is so heartbreaking.
So precious! I feel grateful for all the goodness and all of life.
I feel grateful too I.L. It’s a heart wrenching situation. But it is also amazing to see all those who want to help.
Wow. Beautiful
Thank you.
Thanks to you for being there in her time of need and his too. You kept her safe! It is sad and frightening too, to have a spouse who is changing and needing so much more care than usual. I hope he will pursue help from their family or Elder Care Assistance. Another person can be helpful in filling part of her day with conversation, chores, or even crafts so that the husband can get some needed rest or work done. It was fortunate you were in the right place in her time of need. You are a kind and thoughtful neighbor.
You pinpoint much of what I feel.
Assistance is being sought. Some is already in place. Sadly, there is a process to getting some of the help.
THank you for your kind words. I am just one of many. People are full of goodness.
Oh Colleen that is heartbreaking. Small mercies exist in this world. It was a good thing you were there to see her!
Normally at that time if I am outside I have headphones on while I’m working out. But this day I was riding my exercise bike and reading a book. I heard her calling out before I saw her. Interesting how things work out. I am truly only one of many who are keeping an eye out and helping how we can.
It’s so hard to see a loved one slipping away. Well done you for stepping in when you were needed.
It’s so difficult to see ‘his’ pain. She is unaware of the suffering he goes through. Which is painful to see in it’s self.
Beautifully written!
THank you Anshu.
Oh, your story was so heartbreaking for me , but then so heartwarming, and your gentle care brought tears to my eyes, well done Colleen, and I’ve so much empathy for both of your neighbours…….
Well said Ivor. My empathy is with them both. It’s so hard to see. The living of it….I can’t fully comprehend. Everyone around here has that look about us when we mention them. It’s so very sad. And then, to see his love, is so very affirming.
I think i know how he’s feeling, and his already displayed, love and compassion, hopefully, shall stand him in good stead as his journey continues
This bearts my heart. Losing someone to age or a disease that shows no mercy or prejudice is more than devastating. You are a wonderful neighbor Colleen. ♡
Thank you Robin, I am one of many. It’s so hard to watch the struggle. The other day when something similar played out, I talked her into walking around the house. She was arguing with her husband, calling him her brother and demanding to see her husband.
The pain in his eyes was so hard to see. I indicated to him to walk the other way. While I walked with her I asked her how much she loved her husband. Her face softened to pure happiness and she said “oh I really do”. We walked to the front, he came from the other direction and I said “there he is!” She was so elated to see him. And couldn’t understand where he had been. Less than a minute and to see her love, her confusion, and his heart break was pretty overwhelming for me.
I will be honest, alheizmers is the disaese I feel is the most cruel and fear the most. To go from knowing what is right, who you are and your family to being completely lost without warning …. The toll it takes on the family is overwhelmingly sad.
oh, my heart. so lucky you were there, and for your understanding –
They are walking a journey, I hope with all of us, they don’t continue it alone.
Compassion needs no words, MBC, and you communicate it so well. Bless you.
You are the neighbor we all need, Colleen. It is a heartbreaking reality for so many families.
❤
Awwww. I think it is important that we look out for each other. Sweet post, Colleen!
Having had personal and work experience of all forms of dementia it is often the carers who get forgotten. It is such a cruel thing to experience and there is no one solution for all, each experience is different. We have an increasing awareness here in the UK, and a network of Dementia Friends, and Dementia champions, all designed to educate people on how to react, help, and ease the burden for those living with dementia, and their carers. I do so hope that research finds a lasting solution to this increasing problem. Thank you Colleen for being such a fine example. May we all manage to care when we see the need.
My heart breaks for him. Dementia is cruel. My mother forgot who I was. She would introduce me to people as her best friend. Still stung. I’m glad you and your neighbours are there for them both. They need you.