I will fall
Before I fly,
I will whisper
Before I sing.
I will stumble,
Long after learning to walk.
I will hesitate
Before I act.
I will fall,
But I will fly….
And as your tag says, you will soar.
Lovely, I’m wishing you a wondrous celestial flight, for whenever you may fall.
Absolutely beautiful, Colleen. Your words are both grounded and real, while also being inspirational.
