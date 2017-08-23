Aug 23 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Will Fall

I will fall                                                            

Before I fly,

I will whisper

Before I sing.

 

I will stumble,

Long after learning to walk.

I will hesitate

Before I act.

I will fall,

But I will fly….

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “I Will Fall

  1. 1jaded1 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 12:44 am

    And as your tag says, you will soar.

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Lovely, I’m wishing you a wondrous celestial flight, for whenever you may fall.

    Reply
  3. Debra says:
    August 23, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Absolutely beautiful, Colleen. Your words are both grounded and real, while also being inspirational.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: